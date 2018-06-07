Capitals beat Golden Knights 4-3, win their 1st Stanley Cup

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Capitals head coach Barry Trotz watches his players during an NHL hockey practice Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Capitals lead the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals seri...

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights players are reflected in the glasses of John Baratta during an NHL hockey practice Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury blocks a shot tipped by right wing Ryan Reaves during an NHL hockey practice Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby pauses during an NHL hockey practice Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Capitals lead the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals series.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, left, shares a laugh with Alex Chiasson, right, during an NHL hockey practice Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Capitals lead the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 in the best-of-seven St...

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

Alex Ovechkin scored midway through the game and Lars Eller had a go-ahead goal with 6:37 left in the third period, lifting the Capitals to a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 on Thursday night.

The expansion Golden Knights closed their record-breaking season with their first four-game losing streak.

The Capitals went into the third trailing 3-2 and went ahead after Devante Smith-Pelly and Eller scored 2:31 apart midway through the pivotal period.

Braden Holtby, who made a spectacular stick save to help win Game 2, made enough saves to seal the win while the clock appeared to malfunction after Vegas pulled Marc-Andre Fleury to add an extra skater with more than a minute remaining.

