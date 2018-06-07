Searchers looking for missing toddler in rural Kentucky

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky searchers have been looking for a toddler who disappeared from her grandparents' home with the family dog.
News outlets report the blonde, brown-eyed girl was wearing blue "Frozen" pajamas when last seen early Thursday in rural Bullitt County. Two-year-old Charlee Campbell was in her bed when her grandfather left for work at 5:30 a.m., but four hours later, her grandmother found the door open and Charlee and the blue and gray pit bull Penny were missing.
Charlee is described as 3 feet tall and 37 pounds.
Southeast Bullitt Fire Department Chief Erik Butler said dozens of firefighters, deputies and bloodhounds are searching for the girl and asked people offering to volunteer to stay away from the scene.
