EBTH holding Landmark Sale through Sunday

EBTH holding Landmark Sale through Sunday

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CINCINNATI, OH

From now until Sunday, EBTH is holding its next Landmark Sale, the sale of the company's most rare and valuable pieces.

A few of the items will include:

  • 18K White Gold 22.20 CTW Diamond Garland Necklace
  • Henri Matisse Limited Edition Aquatint on Paper "Bédouine au grand voile"
  • Late Qing Dynasty Chinese Cloisonné Duck Candlesticks
  • Alfred Eisenstaedt Limited Edition Photograph Print of Sir Winston Churchill
  • 18K White Gold 2.37 CTW Diamond and Ruby Ring
  • Breitling for Bentley Motors Automatic Chronograph Purple Dial Steel Wristwatch
  • Victorian 14K Yellow Gold Natural Ceylon Color-Change Sapphire and Pearl Ring
  • 1960s Boucheron 18K Yellow Gold Diamond, Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald Bracelet
  • David Webb 18K Yellow Gold with Platinum 9.36 CTW Diamond Necklace

Click or tap here for more information.

