EBTH holding Landmark Sale through Sunday

From now until Sunday, EBTH is holding its next Landmark Sale, the sale of the company's most rare and valuable pieces.

A few of the items will include:

18K White Gold 22.20 CTW Diamond Garland Necklace

Henri Matisse Limited Edition Aquatint on Paper "Bédouine au grand voile"

Late Qing Dynasty Chinese Cloisonné Duck Candlesticks

Alfred Eisenstaedt Limited Edition Photograph Print of Sir Winston Churchill

18K White Gold 2.37 CTW Diamond and Ruby Ring

Breitling for Bentley Motors Automatic Chronograph Purple Dial Steel Wristwatch

Victorian 14K Yellow Gold Natural Ceylon Color-Change Sapphire and Pearl Ring

1960s Boucheron 18K Yellow Gold Diamond, Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald Bracelet

David Webb 18K Yellow Gold with Platinum 9.36 CTW Diamond Necklace

Click or tap here for more information.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.