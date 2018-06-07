Mother on anniversary of son's shooting death: 'We have to do better'

Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.Full Story >
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.Full Story >
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.Full Story >
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.Full Story >
Active eruptions claimed dozens more homes over the weekend as it cut its way through Kapoho before reaching the sea.Full Story >
Active eruptions claimed dozens more homes over the weekend as it cut its way through Kapoho before reaching the sea.Full Story >
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.Full Story >
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.Full Story >
Two swimmers died hours apart from each other in separate drowning incidents in the Outer Banks on Wednesday.Full Story >
Two swimmers died hours apart from each other in separate drowning incidents in the Outer Banks on Wednesday.Full Story >