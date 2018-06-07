'It went right past his face': Men yelled slur at black student, threw hatchet at him

Police responded, but were not able to track down the car. (Source: WCVB/CNN)

WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WCVB/CNN) - A 14-year-old student in Massachusetts was getting off the bus when a jeep pulled up near him.

He says two men inside that jeep yelled a racial slur and threw a hatchet at him.

His mother said "they were aiming right for his head."

The 14-year-old had just gotten off his bus on Tuesday when the attack occurred, his mother said.

“They rolled down the window, and then opened the door,” said the mother, who wished to remain anonymous to protect her son. “He could see them going to throw something at him. He had ducked back when he saw they were actually throwing it, but he said went it went right past his face.

“When he looked down, there's this sharp, big hatchet."

That high schooler said he dodged the hatchet, but could not avoid the piercing, hate-filled racial slur shouted at him.

Police responded, but were not able to track down the car.

"I am very disturbed,” the mother said. “I want them to be safe, feel safe, and they don't right now. He’s scared to take the bus."

The school district alerted families in a Facebook post reminding parents to be careful.

The boy was not physically hurt, but his mother said the emotional trauma will take some time to heal.

"He's upset, confused,” she said. “This isn't the first time he's heard a racial slur, but it doesn't get any easier any other time he hears it. It's traumatizing."

Police were unable to locate the hatchet at the scene.

They said it’s possible the suspects came back and got it.

