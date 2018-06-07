Ex-Senate aide charged with lying about reporter contacts - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ex-Senate aide charged with lying about reporter contacts

By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A former employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been arrested on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts he had with multiple reporters, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

James A. Wolfe, the longtime director of security for the committee - one of multiple congressional panels investigating potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign - was indicted on three false statement counts after prosecutors say he misled agents about his relationships with reporters.

Though Wolfe is not charged with disclosing classified information, prosecutors say he was in regular contact with multiple journalists who covered the committee, including meeting them at restaurants, in bars and in a Senate office building. He also maintained a yearslong personal relationship with one reporter, which prosecutors say he lied about until being confronted with a photograph of him and the journalist.

Wolfe, of Ellicott City, Maryland, is due in court Friday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

Each false statement count is punishable by up to five years in prison, though if convicted, Wolfe would almost certainly face only a fraction of that time.

The indictment was announced soon after The New York Times revealed that the Justice Department has secretly subpoenaed the phone records of one of its journalists, Ali Watkins, as part of the same leak investigation.

The prosecution comes amid a Trump administration crackdown on leaks of classified information. President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have decried such disclosures, with Sessions saying in August that the number of leak of criminal leak probes had more than tripled in the early months of the Trump administration.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

