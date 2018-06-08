Women vying to lead Hamilton County Democrats

CINCINNATI (AP) - Democrats in Hamilton County are poised to elect a woman as chairperson of the local party for the first time in history.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Democratic precinct captains will select a new chair Saturday. Tim Burke is retiring after serving as chairman of the Hamilton County Democratic Party for 25 years.
Former state Rep. Connie Pillich and Springfield Township Trustee Gwen McFarlin are running on the same ticket as co-chairs. Former Municipal Judge Cheryl Grant is also running for the position.
Burke says he's impressed with Pillich and McFarlin and believes they can unify the party.
Ohio Democratic Party chairman David Pepper says women "want to see more women in office." Pepper noted that the next chairperson will have more power as the Hamilton County becomes more democratic.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
