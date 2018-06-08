Not voting could jeopardize future votes in some US states

By DAN SEWELL and JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on whether Americans can jeopardize their ability to vote by not voting.
The justices are considering a lawsuit against Ohio's secretary of state over flagging registered voters after they've missed one federal general election. If they don't respond to mailed notices and don't vote in the next two general elections, they could be purged from voter rolls.
Civil rights groups say Americans have the right not to vote without worrying about losing their registration. Attorneys for Ohio and President Donald Trump's administration say they're only trying to ensure the integrity of voting rolls.
Attorneys say at least six other states have similar practices. A ruling for Ohio could lead to more states adopting practices that critics say could hurt Democrats.
