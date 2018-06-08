Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

Police recovered a van full of 14 show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched. (Source: KPIX/KRCR/Redding Police Department via CNN)

VALLEJO, CA (KPIX/KRCR/CNN) – A dog handler transporting show dogs thought he was doing the right thing by leaving the car running when he went into a fast food restaurant.

He wanted to keep the air conditioning on for the dogs. But a thief stole the van, with the dogs still inside.

The thief then abandoned the van in a remote wooded area south of Redding, CA.

Redding Police said the thief left the van locked and in direct sunlight. An officer broke a window to reach the 14 show dogs inside.

Police found the dogs with high heart rates from the heat, dehydration and stress.

At last check, vets at a local Humane Society were treating the dogs.

"So relieved. Everybody came and gave me hugs. It was awesome to hear that they were OK," said Justin Shook, who owns one of the 14 recovered dogs. "I was just broken down. That's my dog. And knowing my dog was gone, it broke me down."

Shook and other owners hired dog handler Tony Carter to transport the show dogs from the Seattle area to Vallejo, CA, for the Woofstock Dog Show.

Carter left the engine running to keep the AC on while he walked into an In-N-Out Burger in Redding on Wednesday.

Police said surveillance cameras caught a man driving off with the van.

"They can get overheated on a hot day like this," Carter said. "I don't care about my property. I don't care about the van. I just want the dogs back."

Police said they were extremely lucky to have found the dogs at 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, before it got really hot outside.

Many people at the competition criticized the handler, but Shook forgives him.

"No hard feelings. Yeah, just really happy [my dog] is back, and I'm super relieved," Shook said.

Police haven't said if they've made an arrest in the case. They're offering a $30,000 reward for information.

