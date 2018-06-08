2 killed in Westwood motorcycle crash

Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash on Harrison Avenue near Werk Road in Westwood early Friday, Cincinnati police said. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

Two people died in a motorcycle crash in Westwood early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers were called to Harrison Avenue near Werk Road just before 1 a.m. after receiving a report of a motorcycle crash and two people not moving.

They found what appeared to be the bodies of a man and a woman down - one in the street and the other on the sidewalk - near a utility pole with a live hanging wire, said Captain David Fink, the night chief.

A maroon Harley Davidson motorcycle was located about 30 feet away, wrecked in some bushes on the side of the road, he said.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit and Hamilton County Coroner responded to the scene.

Harrison Avenue is closed between Werk Road and Lafeuille Avenue while authorities investigate.

It should reopen in time for the morning commute, police said.

