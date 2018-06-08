US says it will intensify counter-IS fight in Afghanistan - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

US says it will intensify counter-IS fight in Afghanistan

By ROBERT BURNS
AP National Security Writer

BRUSSELS (AP) - The top American commander in Afghanistan says the Kabul government's unilateral halt to attacks on the Taliban gives U.S. combat forces an opportunity to intensify attacks against an Islamic State-affiliated extremist group in eastern Afghanistan.

Army Gen. John Nicholson made the comment to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO defense ministers where he was providing updates on the war against the Taliban. Nicholson said he could not predict whether the Taliban will join the cease-fire announced this week by President Ashraf Ghani.

Nicholson said Ghani's ceasefire does not apply to the separate fight U.S. counterterrorism forces are engaged in against IS-related fighters in eastern Afghanistan. He said that fight already is intensifying in Nangarhar province and will now be stepped up further.

