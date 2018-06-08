Scientists fight to save Great Barrier Reef

Researchers and the Australian government are experimenting with different ways to restore the country's Great Barrier Reef. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – It's World Oceans Day, and Australia’s Great Barrier Reef – one of the world's seven natural wonders – is dying fast.

Catastrophic mass bleaching caused by climate change in the past few years has decimated the coral. Now scientists are looking for ways to save what's left of the reef.

But after all the damage, can it be saved?

"This is the beginning of a planetary catastrophe," said Charlie Veron, a marine biologist.

Vernon is the world's leading authority on the Great Barrier Reef, where living coral – some of it centuries old – provides shelter and food for countless species of marine life.

But there's a large section where the coral is dead as far as the eye can see, cooked to death by record marine heatwaves in 2016 and 2017.

"It's about half of all the corals of the Great Barrier Reef, killed off," Veron said.

Australia is now in a race to save what's left of the reef.

In April, the government pledged around $400 million to come up with ways to protect it.

"All our pilot studies are suggesting that it's possible to help the reef help itself," said Line Bay with the Australian Institute of Marine Sciences.

Bay is one of the scientists at a government research center trying to genetically engineer heat-resistant corals.

Scientists are also experimenting with a method to boost coral reproduction in the wild.

In a lab, scientists are testing what they call a "sunshield," thinner than a human hair, which could theoretically protect coral from the sun.

One scientist named Matt Dunbabin hopes to use his invention, a submersible drone called the "Ranger Bot," to one day protect the reef.

Guided by artificial intelligence, the drone is designed to patrol the reef and protect coral from predators.

"When we press 'start the mission,' it's all by itself," Dunbabin said.

So far, these are just pilot projects which could get funding from the government's new reef protection program.

"There are still options available to us if we start looking at it now," Bay said. "We just can't wait 20 years and then start thinking about this."

When asked if $400 million would be enough to save the reef, Vernon said it wouldn't, because "the water is warming."

Research shows record heat is killing coral at an increasingly frequent rate all across the planet.

Australia alone cannot stop global warming caused by the burning of fossil fuels.

Australian scientists warn that unless the status quo on energy production changes, the incredible reef stands little chance of surviving.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.