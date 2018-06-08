Hurricane Aletta becomes Category 3 in Eastern Pacific

Active eruptions claimed dozens more homes over the weekend as it cut its way through Kapoho before reaching the sea.Full Story >
Rescuers suspended search and recovery efforts Thursday at villages devastated by the eruption of Guatemala's Volcano of Fire, leaving people with missing loved ones distraught and prompting some to do the risky work themselves with rudimentary tools.Full Story >
Parking lots outside several evacuation shelters in Puna are turning into tent cities.Full Story >
The mother managed to get out of the river safely, but the girl stepped into a deep hole, went underwater and drowned, officials say.Full Story >
The Puerto Rican government released new data showing there were more deaths following Hurricane Maria than previously reported. This comes as people are pausing to remember and honor those who lost their lives.Full Story >
Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.Full Story >
The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.Full Story >
At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.Full Story >
The Trump administration says in a new court filing that it will no longer defend key parts of the Affordable Care Act.Full Story >
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.Full Story >
