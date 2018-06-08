Hurricane Aletta becomes Category 3 in Eastern Pacific - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Hurricane Aletta becomes Category 3 in Eastern Pacific

Aletta could become a Category 4 hurricane Friday. (Source: CNN/NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB) Aletta could become a Category 4 hurricane Friday. (Source: CNN/NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB)

(CNN) – Aletta is the first hurricane of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season – and the first major hurricane.

Forecasters said Aletta is now a Category 3 hurricane. It could grow into a Category 4 sometime Friday.

The storm has maximum sustained winds near 120 miles per hour.

The west coast of Baja California Sur will be affected with high swells and rip currents this weekend.

The Eastern Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15 through Nov. 30.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

