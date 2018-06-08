Man accused of shooting innocent bystander after fleeing bank robbery to face judge

Daimeyon Smith is charged with robbing this U.S. Bank branch off Springfield Pike in Woodlawn. (FOX19 NOW)

Police say an innocent bystander was shot by a fleeing bank robbery suspect inside Cruise Inn Sports Bar & Grill off Northland Boulevard in Forest Park earlier this week. (FOX19 NOW)

The man accused of robbing a bank and then shooting an innocent bystander in the head as he shot at police while fleeing will face a judge Friday.

Daimeyon K. Smith, 35, is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. in Hamilton County Municipal Court on charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property.

According to court records, Smith held up the U.S. Bank on Springfield Pike in Woodlawn on Wednesday.

He pointed a 9mm handgun at two tellers and ordered them to give him all the $20s and $100s from the cash drawers, investigators with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office wrote in an affidavit.

One of the tellers slipped a GSP tracking unit in with the cash unbeknownst to Smith, they wrote. He took inside a blue gym bag with him as he ran out the door and got into a white Lexus.

Then he led police from multiple agencies on high-speed chase through Woodlawn, Springdale and into Forest Park, the vehicle crashed near Cruise Inn Sports Bar & Grill on Northland Boulevard, a news release shows. A sheriff's helicopter also joined the pursuit.

Police said several officers were closing in as Smith to apprehend him as he ran into the bar.

Inside, he fired two rounds at police, Forest Park police wrote in an affidavit. The first bullet struck a customer in the head as he sat at the bar, eating.

Smith ran out a side door into an enclosed patio area, threw his gun into a garbage can and flee out the back gate, the record states. A Hamilton County deputy sheriff immediately took him into custody.

The innocent bystander who was shot, Scott Ramsey, 47, was listed in critical but stable condition at last check at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

