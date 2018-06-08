Anthony Bourdain found dead in hotel room

TV host and chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room Friday at the age of 61. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

(RNN) - TV host and chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room Friday at the age of 61.

Bourdain died in an apparent suicide by hanging, CNN reported. Hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota were visibly shaken as they broke the news on "New Day."

His friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert found him unresponsive in his room.

He had hosted "Parts Unknown" on CNN for the last five years. He was in France to film an upcoming episode of the series.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world. He was born in New York on June 25, 1956, and raised in New Jersey.

He graduated from the renowned school Culinary Institute of America in 1978 and began running kitchens in his early adult years. He became an executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles in 1998.

Another well-known figure, Kate Spade, also was found dead in an apparent suicide by hanging Tuesday.

Anyone ever experiencing feelings that they may want to harm themselves is encouraged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours a day seven days a week: 1-800-273-8255. An online chat also is available.

