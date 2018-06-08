Crashes snarl both sides of Norwood Lateral

Crashes are causing major delays on the Norwood Lateral Friday morning.
A rollover crash has the eastbound lanes closed at Reading Road, according to Cincinnati police.
An SUV was involved in an collision about 7 a.m. and is on its top, they said.
A second crash was reported shortly after on the westbound side, slowing traffic there.
EB lanes of Norwood Lat are closed bc of rollover crash. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/52NfMMFCy1— Rebecca Smith (@Fox19Rebecca) June 8, 2018
