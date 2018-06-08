Crashes snarl both sides of Norwood Lateral - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Crashes snarl both sides of Norwood Lateral

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Crashes are causing major delays on the Norwood Lateral Friday morning.

A rollover crash has the eastbound lanes closed at Reading Road, according to Cincinnati police.

An SUV was involved in an collision about 7 a.m. and is on its top, they said.

A second crash was reported shortly after on the westbound side, slowing traffic there.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly