Crashes snarl both sides of Norwood Lateral

Crashes are causing major delays on the Norwood Lateral Friday morning.

A rollover crash has the eastbound lanes closed at Reading Road, according to Cincinnati police.

An SUV was involved in an collision about 7 a.m. and is on its top, they said.

A second crash was reported shortly after on the westbound side, slowing traffic there.

EB lanes of Norwood Lat are closed bc of rollover crash. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/52NfMMFCy1 — Rebecca Smith (@Fox19Rebecca) June 8, 2018

