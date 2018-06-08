Man dead, 2 children critically hurt in apartment fire - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Deadly fire claims 2nd life: 5-year-old boy

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
A man died and two children were critically hurt in a fire at this Kings Run Drive apartment complex early Friday.


SPRING GROVE VILLAGE (FOX19) -

A deadly Spring Grove Village apartment fire has claimed another life.

Kenneth Lowe, 5, died at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

His death comes nearly a week after he was hospitalized in critical condition along with another child who was in the apartment off Kings Run Drive when flames broke out early June 1.

 The fire also killed Piera Johnson, who was in their unit.

The first arriving crews found fire in three apartments of the three-story building and several residents evacuating, fire officials have said.

More fire units were immediately requested, and firefighters knocked down the bulk of the blaze a few minutes later.

While searching the apartments, firefighters rescued Johnson and the children from the top floor apartment.

A woman from a separate unit was taken to a hospital with what fire crews describe as "burn injuries."

Damage was set at $100,000.

