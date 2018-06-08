Deadly fire claims 2nd life: 5-year-old boy

Fire officials say the blaze started in a second floor apartment and the man who died and children hurt were found in the top, third-floor apartment. (FOX19 NOW/Jordan Vilines)

A deadly Spring Grove Village apartment fire has claimed another life.

Kenneth Lowe, 5, died at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

His death comes nearly a week after he was hospitalized in critical condition along with another child who was in the apartment off Kings Run Drive when flames broke out early June 1.

The fire also killed Piera Johnson, who was in their unit.

The first arriving crews found fire in three apartments of the three-story building and several residents evacuating, fire officials have said.

More fire units were immediately requested, and firefighters knocked down the bulk of the blaze a few minutes later.

While searching the apartments, firefighters rescued Johnson and the children from the top floor apartment.

A woman from a separate unit was taken to a hospital with what fire crews describe as "burn injuries."

Damage was set at $100,000.

