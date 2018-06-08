OVI for driver in crash with 3 cruisers

Three police vehicles were damaged in a chain reaction crash caused by a driver suspected of being impaired early Friday on Main Street in Newtown. (Raycom Media/file)

A 22-year-old driver was cited for OVI after striking a deputy's cruiser, causing a chain-reaction crash that damaged two other cruisers in Newtown early Friday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

"We are fortunate no Newtown officers or deputies or innocent people were injured," said Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan.

The incident began shortly after midnight when a Newtown police officer pulled a motorist over on Main Street (Ohio 32) near Burger Farm & Garden Center, according to the chief.

The driver remained in the vehicle, but a male passenger bailed and ran off, he said.

The officer requested backup from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. Two deputies and a trainee arrived in two sheriff's cruisers, said David Daugherty, sheriff's spokesman.

While all four law enforcement officials were standing outside their cruisers, a Jeep Cherokee traveling eastbound on Main Street failed to maintain an assured clear distance and hit one of the Newtown police cruisers, said David Daughterty, sheriff's spokesman.

The impact pushed the cruiser forward, hitting the back of one of the sheriff's cruisers and shoving it forward into the back of the Newtown police cruiser.

None of the officers were injured.

The driver, Kelli Marie Crowley, was taken by ambulance to Anderson Mercy Hospital.

She took a blood test to measure her level of intoxication and cited for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and assured clear distance.

The man who fled the traffic stop remains at large, Synan said.

Police know his identity and say he has open burglary warrants.

