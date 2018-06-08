Teen charged as juvenile in slaying of pizza driver

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A 16-year-old boy who police say fatally shot a woman delivering pizzas has been arrested and charged with murder in an Ohio Juvenile Court.
The Blade reports the teen has also been charged with aggravated robbery in the slaying of 28-year-old Sadari Knighten Tuesday night near downtown Toledo while making her last delivery of the day. She was shot once in the chest and died at a hospital.
Toledo police say the teen, a high school freshman, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. A Lucas County assistant prosecutor says the shooting appears to be random and that adult charges will be sought against the teen.
Police Lt. Dan Gerken says it appears that a small amount of money was taken in the robbery.
Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/
