Deputy confronts CVS robbery suspect

The suspect in a CVS robbery in Silverton was confronted by a deputy sheriff before he had a chance to flee the pharmacy Thursday night.

Matthew Monie was taken into custody about 7 p.m. and faces multiple charges, said sheriff's spokesman David Daughterty.

Monie passed a handwritten note demanding Oxycodone and threatened to harm anyone who used a phone, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy sheriff just happened to be in the area when dispatchers received a 911 call reporting the crime, Daughterty said.

The deputy confronted Monie as he exited the store. Monie ran off but was apprehended after a short foot chase, Daugherty said.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.