Deputy confronts CVS robbery suspect - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Deputy confronts CVS robbery suspect

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Mathew Monie (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office) Mathew Monie (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
SILVERTON, OH (FOX19) -

The suspect in a CVS robbery in Silverton was confronted by a deputy sheriff before he had a chance to flee the pharmacy Thursday night.

Matthew Monie was taken into custody about 7 p.m. and faces multiple charges, said sheriff's spokesman David Daughterty.

Monie passed a handwritten note demanding Oxycodone and threatened to harm anyone who used a phone, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy sheriff just happened to be in the area when dispatchers received a 911 call reporting the crime, Daughterty said.

The deputy confronted Monie as he exited the store. Monie ran off but was apprehended after a short foot chase, Daugherty said.

