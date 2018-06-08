Gator drags woman into pond, authorities say

A woman may have been dragged under the water by an alligator, similar to the one seen in this file photo. (Source: Pixabay)

DAVIE, FL (RNN) - Police are searching for a woman after an alligator reportedly dragged her into a pond on Friday morning.

The woman was walking her dogs at Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park when the alligator attacked, South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

“Her dogs won’t leave the pond. One of her dogs got bit by the gator,” Davie Police Maj. Dale Engle told the newspaper.

The woman, who hasn't been identified, was walking two dogs, WPLG reported.

A witness saw the woman walking her dog and then noticed she was suddenly gone, WSVN reported.

Divers are searching for the woman, and authorities from Broward County and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are also on the scene, the Miami Herald reported.

Alligators are found in all 67 of Florida's counties, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.