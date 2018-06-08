Gator may have taken woman into lake, authorities say

A gator is seen at the scene where authorities are looking for a woman. They think a gator took her under the woman when she was walking her dogs. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

DAVIE, FL (RNN) - Police are searching for a woman after an alligator reportedly dragged her into a lake on Friday morning.

The woman was walking her dogs at the Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park when the alligator attacked, South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

“Her dogs won’t leave the pond. One of her dogs got bit by the gator,” Davie Police Maj. Dale Engle told the newspaper.

A witness saw the woman walking her dogs and then noticed she was suddenly gone, WSVN reported.

Authorities from Broward County and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are on the scene, the Miami Herald reported.

Trappers are watching an alligator estimated to be nearly12 feet long. Its presence is hindering search efforts, Engle said.

Alligators are found in all 67 of Florida's counties, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

Florida was the scene of a fatal alligator attack in June 2016.

A 2-year-old Nebraska boy died at a Walt Disney's World hotel when an alligator snatched him, dragging him into a lagoon, CNN said. His body was found intact in the pond a few days later.

