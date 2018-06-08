Trappers capture and kill alligator, victim identified

An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

DAVIE, FL (RNN) - Authorities identified the victim of a South Florida alligator attack on Friday.

Shizuka Matsuki, 47, of Plantation was the woman who was pulled into a lake by a gator while she was out walking her dogs, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

Earlier, trappers captured and killed the alligator.

“After an initial necropsy, evidence was found that indicates that the victim of this incident was bitten by the alligator that was captured earlier today,” a commission statement said.

A source close to the investigation told multiple news outlets that an arm was found inside the reptile.

"This tragedy is heartbreaking for everyone involved, and our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim at this time," according to the FWC.

Matsuki was walking her dogs at the Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park when the alligator attacked, South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

“Her dogs won’t leave the pond. One of her dogs got bit by the gator,” Davie Police Maj. Dale Engle told the newspaper.

A witness saw the woman walking her dogs and then noticed she was suddenly gone, WSVN reported.

Davie is located about 8 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Alligators are found in all 67 of Florida's counties, according to the FWC.

Florida was the scene of a fatal alligator attack in June 2016.

A 2-year-old Nebraska boy died at a Walt Disney's World hotel when an alligator snatched him, dragging him into a lagoon. His body was found intact in the pond a few days later.

