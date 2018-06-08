Shayna Hubers marries fellow inmate in 30-second jailhouse ceremony

A northern Kentucky woman charged in a high-profile murder case was granted a request to marry another inmate this week.

Shayna Hubers wed Unique Taylor in a 30-second ceremony inside the Campbell County Jail Thursday, according to jailer James Daley.

Hubers filed the marriage license last month.

The 27-year-old is accused of shooting Ryan Poston inside his Highland Heights apartment in 2012. Hubers and Poston, 29, dated on-and-off for two years before he was killed. Hubers claimed she shot him in self-defense.

In 2015, Hubers was convicted of murder and sentenced to 40 years in prison, but a judge tossed the conviction after discovering a juror should not have been allowed to serve in the trial.

Her case returns to trial for a second time in August.

Hubers filed the license to marry a transgender woman in May, a person close to the situation confirmed. The inmate goes by the name Unique Taylor and is booked in the jail under the name Richard McBee.

When asked for comment about the nuptials, Commonwealth Attorney Michelle Snodgrass said she is focused on justice for the Poston family and is ignoring the jailhouse drama.

“I don't think it really matters," Snodgrass said last month. "We need to keep our focus on the trial."

Hubers' murder case has been the subject of national headlines.

