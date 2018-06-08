Man: Restaurant kicks him out because cross and necklace too big

Eastbound lanes of 275 between SR-747 and I-75 are shut down due to a vehicle fire Friday afternoon.Full Story >
Eastbound lanes of 275 between SR-747 and I-75 are shut down due to a vehicle fire Friday afternoon.Full Story >
Free public WiFi is coming to downtown Covington.Full Story >
Free public WiFi is coming to downtown Covington.Full Story >
A northern Kentucky woman charged in a high-profile murder case has tied the knot with her fellow inmate.Full Story >
A northern Kentucky woman charged in a high-profile murder case has tied the knot with her fellow inmate.Full Story >
A driver struck a deputy's cruiser, causing a chain-reaction crash that damaged two other cruisers in Newtown early Friday, the police chief said.Full Story >
A driver struck a deputy's cruiser, causing a chain-reaction crash that damaged two other cruisers in Newtown early Friday, the police chief said.Full Story >
A medical helicopter responding to a crash in Clinton County Friday morning, according to the Ohio State HighwayFull Story >
A medical helicopter responding to a crash in Clinton County Friday morning, according to the Ohio State HighwayFull Story >