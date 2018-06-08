Man: Restaurant kicks him out because cross and necklace too big

It was supposed to be a fun night out with friends when it turned into a confrontation over a necklace. (Source: WXIN/CNN)

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN/CNN) – A group plans to protest an Indianapolis restaurant after it says one of its friends was singled out because his necklace was too big.

It was supposed to be a fun night out with friends when it turned into a confrontation with the bouncers at a Kilroy's Bar N’ Grill.

"They said, ‘well you got to remove your necklace' … because they said it's a large necklace," Jerry Bond said. "'We're going to ask you to either tuck your necklace, remove it or you have to leave.'"

His necklace with a cross hanging from it is a symbol of his faith. Hiding it wasn't an option.

Bond said he left while friends stayed behind to address the issue.

Minister David Latimore talked to the manager.

"So, I asked him, 'what is a large necklace? What does that mean? What size is large?' He couldn't tell me," he said.

Latimore said he saw other people with larger necklaces on.

The Kilroy's dress code is posted at the entrance.

For jewelry, it says: "no large chains outside of shirt."

In addition to talking to the manager in person, Latimore said he sent the owner an email to further discuss the policy following the May 19 incident.

"If you have business in this city you should treat your customers a certain way and for us to turn a blind eye to it and continue to treat customers this way it's just not right,” the pastor said. “It's something I won't stand for.”

Latimore got no response from the owner.

Because of that, they plan to protest on Saturday at the Kilroy’s location in the city’s Broad Ripple neighborhood.

"It was a horrible situation and I mean it was embarrassing just to go somewhere and try to enjoy friends and company and get embarrassed like this for no reason,” Bond said. “It's like I was just singled out for no reason.”

