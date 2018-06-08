Prosecutor pleads not guilty to coercion, sex charge

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio county prosecutor accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a kidnapping victim in his office has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges.

The Marietta Times reports an attorney for Washington County Prosecutor Kevin Rings entered the pleas Friday to coercion and sexual imposition charges in Marietta.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting the case, has alleged Rings also sent inappropriate text messages last July to the woman, who was a kidnapping victim in one case and a drug defendant in another.

Rings declined to comment after the hearing.

A visiting judge ordered Rings not to have contact with the woman or potential witnesses. Rings' attorney said the order could be difficult for Rings to follow without knowing who's on the witness list.

Information from: The Marietta Times, http://www.mariettatimes.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.