Fox News' Charles Krauthammer writes he has 'weeks to live' - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Fox News' Charles Krauthammer writes he has 'weeks to live'

(Gabe Hernandez/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP). FILE - In this March 31, 2015 file photo, Charles Krauthammer talks about getting into politics during a news conference in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Fox News contributor and syndicated columnist... (Gabe Hernandez/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP). FILE - In this March 31, 2015 file photo, Charles Krauthammer talks about getting into politics during a news conference in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Fox News contributor and syndicated columnist...

NEW YORK (AP) - Fox News contributor and syndicated columnist Charles Krauthammer says he has "only a few weeks to live" because of an aggressive form of cancer.

Krauthammer disclosed his doctors' prognosis in a letter released Friday to colleagues, friends and viewers.

Krauthammer wrote that he underwent surgery in August to remove a cancerous tumor in his abdomen. While thought to be successful, he said there were complications that he was overcoming. However, he wrote recent tests revealed the cancer has returned and is "spreading rapidly."

Krauthammer says he will "leave this life with no regrets."

The 68-year-old was paralyzed below the neck in a diving accident yet graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1975 and practiced psychiatry.

He later developed a career as a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and commentator.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Fox News' Charles Krauthammer writes he has 'weeks to live'

    Fox News' Charles Krauthammer writes he has 'weeks to live'

    Friday, June 8 2018 1:22 PM EDT2018-06-08 17:22:49 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 2:44 AM EDT2018-06-09 06:44:23 GMT

    Fox News contributor and syndicated columnist Charles Krauthammer says he has "only a few weeks to live" because of an aggressive form of cancer.

    Full Story >

    Fox News contributor and syndicated columnist Charles Krauthammer says he has "only a few weeks to live" because of an aggressive form of cancer.

    Full Story >

  • Russia's Gulag museum: Prisoner data secretly destroyed

    Russia's Gulag museum: Prisoner data secretly destroyed

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:11:39 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-06-09 06:34:48 GMT
    A museum studying the history of Soviet prison camps says it has discovered a secret Russian order, instructing officials to destroy important files.Full Story >
    A museum studying the history of Soviet prison camps says it has discovered a secret Russian order, instructing officials to destroy important files.Full Story >

  • Worried, hopeful and wary: Neighbors await Kim-Trump summit

    Worried, hopeful and wary: Neighbors await Kim-Trump summit

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-06-09 01:41:51 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-06-09 06:34:06 GMT
    (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File). FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after signing on a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in ...(Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File). FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after signing on a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in ...

    North Korea's East Asia neighbors - Japan, China and South Korea - have a shared goal of denuclearizing the peninsula, but what may come out of Tuesday's summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un has different and possibly conflicting implications for their security, economic and geopolitical interests.

    Full Story >

    North Korea's East Asia neighbors - Japan, China and South Korea - have a shared goal of denuclearizing the peninsula, but what may come out of Tuesday's summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un has different and possibly conflicting implications for their security, economic and geopolitical interests.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly