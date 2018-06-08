Police: Kentucky teacher admitted to having sex with student

LA GRANGE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky police say a high school teacher has been arrested after admitting to repeatedly having sex with a student.
News outlets report that 35-year-old Haley A. Reed has been charged with multiple counts of rape and sodomy. She also is charged with unlawful transaction with a minor.
The Oldham County Police Department says it began investigating the Oldham County High School teacher after receiving a tip about a sexual relationship. A statement by the department says Reed has admitted to having sexual relations with a student eight times on school property between April and June.
The newspaper doesn't say whether Reed has a lawyer.
