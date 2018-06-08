Councilman: Kyle Plush could be alive today if we knew about this

Terrence Woods was shot and killed in Walnut Hills on Jan. 12, 2017 on Washington Terrace. (Provided photo)

The response by the Cincinnati Police Department and its Emergency Communications Center to a homicide in 2017 has similarities to the response the day a teen died in his minivan despite twice calling 911, a memo obtained by FOX19 NOW shows.

“Had we been aware of this and had proper action been taken, we could expect that Kyle Plush would be alive today," Councilman David Mann said Friday.

The 16-year-old was found dead April 10 inside the family's gold Honda Odyssey van in a parking lot at Seven Hills School. His father, not police, located him and it was about five hours after Kyle placed two 911 calls pleading for help and providing specific details in his final call on his location and description of his vehicle.

Kyle was asphyxiated when he became trapped underneath a third-row, rear seat of his van, the Hamilton County Coroner has ruled.

Mayor John Cranley has criticized the dispatchers who took Kyle's calls and the two police officers who did not get out of their car when they arrived at the school to search for him.

The memo shows a review of the response by dispatchers and police officers to a call about a Jan. 12, 2017 shooting in Walnut Hills that ultimately was determined to be a homicide of 23-year-old man "indicates serious service issues occurred in all facets of the call."

The police department's second-in-command at the time, Executive Police Chief David Bailey, wrote the memo to Police Chief Eliot Isaac a week later.

He ticked off a long list of concerns - ones that closely mirror the Plush case:

Emergency Communications Section (ECS) was unable to enter the information in a timely manner into the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) System

ECS could not easily determine the correct location of the initial call. ECS interpret the information given did not accurately code the call

Responding officers did not properly investigate the scene.

Responding officers did not attempt to confer with complainant

It took responding officers over one hour to locate the deceased victim

And finally, despite a shift Lieutenant and two Sergeants working, none intervened in what was a highly unusual situation.

"To summarize the incident, a construction worker performing roadwork on Interstate 71 observed two cars pull up in front of 32 Washington Terrace," Bailey wrote.

"Two people exited the vehicles and went behind the buildings. A short time later, the complainant heard a gunshot and one person came running out, got into a vehicle, and fled the scene.

"Despite the confusing information entered by the various call takers at ECS, the main focus of this call should have been an independent witness called police to report something occurred behind the buildings, most likely involving a gun.

"Yet the officers arrived and did not investigate the scene which if they had, they would have easily located the victim who had just been shot.

"Additionally, they would have located the witnesses who could have given a fresh description which could potentially have assisted in locating any fleeing suspect vehicle(s).

"Although the officers could have provided much better basic police response services, the supervisors should have either at a minimum monitored the situation or ideally actually responded to direct the investigation.

"Sadly, there is no indication they were even aware of the situation and this seems to be a recurring theme with some of our field Sergeants and Lieutenants.

"I think it would be appropriate for District Four and ECS to investigate and make specific recommendations on how to improve service delivery and supervision."

A police spokesman referred us to City Hall when FOX19 NOW asked for comment on the memo Friday.

We put in a public records request for further documents related to the memo and the case.

Bailey was ousted in March by then-City Manager Harry Black. He was forced to resign, according to the FOP president.

Isaac said Bailey had to go because Bailey was undermining his authority, the chief wrote in a memo to Black.

"A clear pattern has emerged regarding (Executive Assistant Police Chief) David Bailey's conduct during my tenure as police chief. His behavior is indicative of a systematic effort to undermine my authority as Chief and create a chaotic atmosphere inside the department. His efforts have been to establish pathways to evade or conceal matters that require my attention or decision-making."

Bailey's attorney rejected that in a lengthy statement rebutting the chief's memo line-by-line.

"If there was a shred of truth to them, then why didn’t the Chief and the City Manager just fire Lt. Col. Bailey rather than agree to pay him a settlement valued in excess of $400,000? We think it is sad that the Chief and the City Manager feel compelled to continue to attempt to smear the good name of a great cop.”

Bailey's ouster was part of a chain of events that occurred just before the mayor asked the city manager to resign.

Black refused, and a nasty public feud erupted between the city's top administrator and the mayor who had hired him just a few years prior.

Black ultimately quit six weeks later. He lost council majority support over problems with the 911 center, which came under close scrutiny in light of Kyle's death.

Bailey was among a group of former and current employees asked to testify at a public hearing in light of Kyle's death.

Cranley and other elected officials have called for a review of the city's emergency communications center, which has struggled with problems for years.

Issues have included low staffing, inadequate training, system-wide failures resulting in the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system going down, police radios not working and cell phone call routing leaving some calls unanswered. City officials changed the subcontractor but problems remain.

The city also has moved its troubled 911 center from police oversight to civilian management back to the police department with a revolving door of several various managers.

Earlier this week, daily management of the facility was changed from police to civilian control yet again.

The acting city manger abruptly announced Jayson Dunn, who heads the city's technology department, was replacing a veteran police captain who was just assigned in March to command the 911 center.

The city is expected to select an independent contractor soon to take an in-depth look at the current organizational structure of the 911 center and help the city decide once and for all whether it should be placed under police or civilian control.

Council also recently earmarked nearly a half million dollars to make improvements at the 911 center and hire more employees.

They have been meeting every other week to publicly discuss the Plush case and the police investigation into it, which left more questions and answers.

Kyle's father has been asking several questions and urging accountability from the city and its police department.

All failures the the day his son died must be identified and addressed so another family doesn't lose a child, he has said.

The Plush case is expected to come up again at City Hall on Monday at the 9 a.m. Law and Public Safety Committee.

