Company says it didn't know if workers used fake papers

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio gardening company where immigration agents arrested 114 workers this week in one of the largest workplace raids in the U.S. in recent years says it doesn't know if workers used fake documents to get jobs.
Corso's Flower & Garden Center says Friday in a statement that it demands proper documentation from employees and ensures they pay taxes.
The arrests had occurred Tuesday at the company's northern Ohio locations in Sandusky and nearby Castalia.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say they expect to charge workers for crimes including identity theft and tax evasion.
Authorities say Corso's is under investigation. No criminal charges have been filed against the company.
Corso's says if mistakes were made or fake identification documents were used by workers, it wasn't aware.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
