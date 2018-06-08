Officials: Seat belts not worn in fatal Clinton County crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Thursday morning crash that took place in Clinton County.

The incident happened on Irvin Road, northwest of State Route 133 in Marion Township, around 8:15 a.m. Officials say a blue 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier was driving southeast before going off the left side of the roadway, striking a culvert and utility pole and overturning.

The driver, Virginia Harner-Wallace, 38, of Blanchester, and passenger, Megan Harner, 33, of Cuba, Ohio, were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harner was taken by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say neither wore a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

