US Air Force grounds all B-1 bombers

An issue with ejection seat components prompted the fleet stand-down. (Source: Boeing)

(RNN) – The B-1 bomber fleet of the U.S. Air Force has been temporarily grounded for safety reasons.

“During the safety investigation process following an emergency landing of a B-1B in Midland, Texas, an issue with ejection seat components was discovered that necessitated the stand-down,” the Air Force said in a statement.

Once the issues have been resolved, the long-range, supersonic bomber will return to service.

The B-1 carries the largest conventional payload of any aircraft in the Air Force, but doesn’t carry nuclear weapons. It can fly faster than the speed of sound.

“The safety of Airmen is the command’s top priority,” the statement said. “The Air Force takes safety incidents seriously and works diligently to identify and correct potential causes.”

