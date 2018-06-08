Trump makes offer to kneeling players: Don't protest, bring me p - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Trump makes offer to kneeling players: Don't protest, bring me pardon candidates

Trump said he would ask protesting players for examples of people who have been wrongly or unjustly imprisoned. (Source: CNN) Trump said he would ask protesting players for examples of people who have been wrongly or unjustly imprisoned. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - President Donald Trump appeared to offer up something of an olive branch on Friday in his ongoing dispute with NFL players.

In 2016, a number of players began kneeling during the national anthem before games, protesting racial inequality in the justice system and law enforcement.

Trump has slammed the players on several occasions, even calling for them to be fired.

However, in the midst of a flurry of pardons by Trump, he issued an invitation to NFL players on Friday to discuss their grievances.

“We have a great country. You should stand for our national anthem,” he said. “You shouldn't go in a locker room when our national anthem is played.”

He said he would ask protesting players for examples of people who have been wrongly or unjustly imprisoned. He promised to consider using his pardon in those cases.

“I'm going to ask all of those people to recommend to me - because that's what they're protesting - people that they think were unfairly treated by the justice system,” Trump said.

“Friends of theirs or people that they know about. And I'm going to take a look at those applications and if I find and my committee finds that they're unfairly treated then we will pardon them or at least let them out."

Many of the people that NFL players are protesting on behalf of have been killed by police, not unjustly convicted.

Trump also floated the idea of pardoning the late boxing legend Muhammad Ali, who was convicted for refusing to fight in Vietnam.

However, as Ali's lawyer pointed out, the Supreme Court reversed Ali's sentence in 1971, rendering any potential pardon by Trump meaningless.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Democrats blast Trump, NRA in fierce Nevada governor primary

    Democrats blast Trump, NRA in fierce Nevada governor primary

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:21:41 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-06-08 21:15:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...
    The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.Full Story >
    The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.Full Story >

  • Trump considers Ali pardon; late boxer's lawyer says no need

    Trump considers Ali pardon; late boxer's lawyer says no need

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-06-08 13:01:30 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-06-08 21:14:08 GMT
    President Donald Trump says he may pardon another late heavyweight boxing champion - this time Muhammad Ali. (AP Photo/David Goldman)President Donald Trump says he may pardon another late heavyweight boxing champion - this time Muhammad Ali. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

    President Donald Trump says he may pardon another late heavyweight boxing champion _ this time Muhammad Ali. Trump says he's looking at "thousands of names" of people who could be granted clemency.

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump says he may pardon another late heavyweight boxing champion _ this time Muhammad Ali. Trump says he's looking at "thousands of names" of people who could be granted clemency.

    Full Story >

  • Trump not inviting NBA champions to White House

    Trump not inviting NBA champions to White House

    Friday, June 8 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:21:31 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-06-08 21:13:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump points towards the White House balcony when asked by a reporter about first lady Melania Trump, before leaving the White House in Washington, Friday, June 8, 2018, to attend the G7 Summit in Charle...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump points towards the White House balcony when asked by a reporter about first lady Melania Trump, before leaving the White House in Washington, Friday, June 8, 2018, to attend the G7 Summit in Charle...
    Whichever team wins the NBA championship, President Donald Trump says he won't be inviting them to the White House.Full Story >
    Whichever team wins the NBA championship, President Donald Trump says he won't be inviting them to the White House.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly