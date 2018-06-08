Ohio adds cameras, separate cells to prison transport vans

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio says it's replacing several prison transport vans and will be installing cameras and building individual cells inside them for the state's most violent and dangerous inmates.
The state prison system also says it will load inmates into vans based on their risk level and will transport inmates who represent "an extraordinary safety risk" by themselves.
The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on Friday released details of security changes following an investigation into the 2017 strangulation death of an inmate riding in a prison van during a medical trip.
Inmate Casey Pigge (pij) pleaded guilty last year to killing inmate David Johnson with a restraining chain.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
