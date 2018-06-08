OTR school receives new security system

A school in Over-the-Rhine got new security cameras. thanks to volunteers part of an initiative to help schools in need.

Staff from the local branch of Convergint Technologies donated their time to install new equipment at Saint Francis Seraph on East Liberty Street.

"Students in this particular school are funded mostly through donations, and they don't have the budget to secure their school the way some of the wealthier school districts do. So the idea is, 'hey, let's help out someone in need using the skills that we're really good at,'" GM Kevin Sheridan said.

Convergint Technologies is one of the largest security integration companies in the world.

