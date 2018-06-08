OTR school receives new security system

An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.Full Story >
Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.Full Story >
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.Full Story >
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.Full Story >
