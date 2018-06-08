Local actor on getting cast as young Gotti: 'Greatest feeling in the world'

A local teen that stars as young John Gotti in an upcoming film says getting cast in the part was the greatest moment of his life. (Source: New View)

“Gotti” is set to premiere June 15. It features stars John Travolta, Kelly Preston, and local aspiring teen actor Silas Mayers. Mayers plays the role of young John Gotti in the movie, which was filmed in and around the Tri-State.

“It was the greatest feeling in the world,” says Mayers. “I auditioned, and I waited for awhile, then the director came down and I ran through lines with him and he talked to some people and then told me I got the part.”

Mayers began his acting career in school plays and signed with New View at 11 years old.

“Gotti” began filming in 2016 in various places in Hamilton and Butler counties.

The first day on set Mayers says he was in awe when he first saw Travolta.

"It made me want to be an actor even more," he says.

You can catch the full interview below:

