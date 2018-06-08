Bengals support city adding music venue along banks -- at least in one location

The Cincinnati Bengals say they support the city adding a music venue along the banks -- to a degree. (WXIX)

The team has some say in the process and in a letter to fans they believe they've found an agreeable location. The letter basically says the Bengals want to keep the party going -- they don't want their tailgate space to be interfered with so they would be OK with the concert venue going on top of the parking garage along Freedom Way.

Bringing music to the Banks is an idea that the city and county are kicking around and many residents believe is a good idea for visitors to get their kicks on the banks with an opportunity for hundreds of concerts near the river.

The Cincinnati Bengals get a say in the process and have already reportedly told the city they don't want the venue on lot 27. In an open letter to their fans, the team believes the area above a parking garage on Freedom Way hits all the right notes to host a concert venue.

The letter from the team reads, in part: "This location is closer to bars and restaurants and preserves much-needed surface parking that gives fans a place to tailgate and allows the stadium to operate smoothly on game days."

The Bengals went on to say that they plan on continuing talks with the city, county and venue developer because they want to play a productive role in getting the venue up and running.

On Monday, the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners will move forward with a vote on which developer will bring a music venue to the Banks. Previously, the Joint Banks Steering Committee recommended the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, but the decision needs to be approved by both the city and the county.

Mayor John Cranley has expressed support for PromoWest Productions, which has venues in Pittsburgh and Columbus.

