Pruitt interrupted by protester with lotion bottle

A protester mocked EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt using a lotion bottle after reports surfaced that he sent his security team in search of a special lotion brand. (Source: CNN/Pool)

(CNN) – A protester used a bottle of lotion to mock Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt Friday.

She held up the bottle and shouted at Pruitt while he was speaking at a Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in Washington, D.C.

The lotion was a reference to a report in The Washington Post that Pruitt sent his security detail in search of a certain lotion given to guests at Ritz-Carlton hotels.

It's the latest in a series of allegations involving improper spending and ethics violations Pruitt has faced for months.

Security escorted the woman out of the event. Pruitt remarked the protest was typical of the left, which he accused of not wanting to "talk about results."

