Prosecutor: No evidence of any foul play in Bourdain death

Get ready for a hot and humid weekend with chances for thunderstorms.Full Story >
Nearly 45,000 people die each year due to suicide.Full Story >
The response by the Cincinnati Police Department and its Emergency Communications Center to a homicide in 2017 has similarities to the response the day a teen died in his minivan despite twice calling 911, a memo obtained by FOX19 NOW shows.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Bengals say they support the city adding a music venue along the banks -- to a degree.Full Story >
Eastbound lanes of 275 between SR-747 and I-75 were shut down Friday afternoon after a fatal accident involving a truck and semi.Full Story >
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the worldFull Story >
Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two daysFull Story >
A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-countedFull Story >
President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."Full Story >
French fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent takes New Jersey for shiny Americana men's showFull Story >
Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prizeFull Story >
Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.Full Story >
Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.Full Story >
Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, FloridaFull Story >
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightFull Story >
