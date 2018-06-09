Fisherman reels in 400-lb bull shark

Wesley Myers had been trying to catch a "monster" for a while. His lucky day finally came. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

GALVESTON, TX (KPRC/CNN) - A Texas fisherman now has the story of a lifetime.

He said he reeled in an 8-foot-long, 400-pound bull shark while fishing at the Bolivar Peninsula.

"I've been trying to catch a monster for at least two years now," said Wesley Myers.

Before he packed up his tackle box on his last day at the peninsula, Myers felt the pull to try again.

"We were just sitting out there on the beach looking at the water and I thought ‘ you know, I'm going to throw one more line in.’ "

Soon he had a bite. A big one.

"The whole time it was just doing this, swimming back and forth, it starts pulling me to the ocean," he said.

Holding on was his only strategy at that point.

"I was just holding on for dear life trying to wear it out. It was pretty cool I didn't know exactly what kind of shark it was at that point."

Two hours in and Myers was finally able see what was on the other end of the line.

He’d reeled in the shark, a fishing story he says he'll never be able to top.

"It was legendary I would say," he said.

He released the shark back into the water and took the memory back home.

"He started swimming back out to the ocean but he was tired. I have a lot of respect for that fish after that."

Bull sharks can swim in freshwater and are often found in high-population coastal areas.

