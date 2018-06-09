Convicted coin-dealer awaiting 2nd clemency decision

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is weighing another recommendation opposing clemency for a former Toledo-area coin dealer who raised money for Ohio Republicans before being convicted in a state investment scandal that also ensnared a former governor.

The Blade reports the Ohio Parole Board unanimously recommended against leniency for Tom Noe (NOH'-ee) last week.

The 63-year-old began an 18-year prison term in 2008 for stealing from a $50 million rare-coin fund he oversaw for the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation.

The parole board told Kasich his sentence was "not disparate" given the seriousness of the offense.

Kasich upheld a similar recommendation against clemency three years ago. Noe's ex-wife has urged the Republican governor to take an independent look at Noe's new application and decide differently this time.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

