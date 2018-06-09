College students use data to develop overdose tracking app

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) - Students at an Ohio university are helping residents track drug overdose trends with a new app.
WVXU-FM reports statistics students at Miami University in southwest Ohio developed the database. The app provides customized data that includes types of drugs, locations and the demographics of overdose victims.
Statistics department chair John Bailer says the detailed information could help public health professionals, journalists and even the public.
Butler County Coroner Lisa Mannix said more information helps law enforcement and first responders find regions that need the most help.
Miami senior Bri Clements helped with much of the coding on the project. She says she enjoyed working on an app that directly affects her local community.
Bailer is confident future students will continue working on the app.
