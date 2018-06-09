Fire crews battle 'many entanglement hazards' in vehicle, building blaze

Cincinnati fire crews battled a car and building fire at 14 Sheehan Avenue Saturday morning. Crews said they found 'many entanglement hazards' and storage issues. (FOX19 NOW)

Cincinnati fire crews had to fight through 'many entanglement hazards' as they battled a fire early Saturday morning, officials say.

Firefighters were called to a call about a vehicle fire at 14 Sheehan Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

Crews say they found a car on fire and smoke coming from the top of a one story building. A 'rapid attack' was initiated on the blaze while crews searched the building.

Fire officials say the building had many entanglement hazards as well as storage issues Crews also found no smoke detectors present.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Fire officials say the damage is estimated to be about $30,000.

The Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.

