Green Twp. family safe after fire significantly damages home

Cincinnati Fire crews say a family is safe after a fire significantly damaged their home in the 3300 block of Hader Avenue early Saturday morning (FOX19 NOW)

A family is safe after a fire swept through their Green Township home early Saturday morning.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out around 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of Hader Avenue.

Firefighters say when they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed but they were able to quickly knock down the flames.

The fire caused significant damage to the home, fire crews say.

It's unclear how the fire began.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.