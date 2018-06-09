Trailer released for new Robert Redford movie filmed in Cincinnati area

Fox Searchlight released the trailer for Old Man and the Gun, a new movie starring Robert Redford, that was filmed in the Cincinnati area (FOX Searchlight)

Greater Cincinnati Area movie-goers could be spotting familiar sights on the silver screen soon.

FOX Searchlight released the trailer for their upcoming flick titled 'The Old Man and the Gun' starring Robert Redford.

Eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted recognizable surroundings because the movie was filmed partially in Cincinnati.

Some of the filming locations include Ohio 125 in Bethel and multiple areas throughout Hamilton.

You may even spot a familiar face or two in the film. Last March movie crews set up shop at Xavier University for an open casting call.

Casting directors asked potential extras to show up in their best 70s clothing and were also asked bring along pictures of their cars from the 70s or earlier if they have one.

The movie company says The Old Man and the Gun is a film based on the true story of Forrest Tucker, a career criminal and his escape from San Quentin at the age of 70.

The film will also focus on a string of heists that had police stumped and captured the public, the company says.

The movie also stars Sissy Spacek, Casey Affleck, and Danny Glover.

It's scheduled to hit theaters Sept. 28.

Check out the full trailer from YouTube below:

