Icon to eyesore: Storied Akron Rubber Bowl awaits demolition

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - The glorious past of the Akron Rubber Bowl couldn't save it from the wrecking ball.

The 78-year-old stadium has been allowed to crumble into a public health hazard, and the city plans to begin tearing it down next week.

Built as a public-works project during the Depression, the Rubber Bowl had seen lots of high school and college football. Occasional NFL games were played there, along with rodeos, dirt-track auto racing, circuses, prizefights and music.

Three Dog Night, the Osmond Brothers, Simon and Garfunkel, Van Halen and the Grateful Dead all stopped there on concert tours.

Evangelist Billy Graham drew 40,000 for a 1956 crusade.

The Rubber Bowl was the home field for the University of Akron Zips until they moved to a new stadium in 2009.

