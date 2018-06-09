Cincinnati Zoo excited for guests to hop on in with new 'Roo Valley'

Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced a new $150 million expansion that will include a new 'Roo Valley' (Cincinnati Zoo)

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden want you to jump on in once their new expansion is complete.

The zoo made their "unprecedented, historic announcement" Thursday revealing plans for a $150 million expansion project.

Part of the expansion, which is scheduled to coincide with the celebration of the zoo's one-hundred fiftieth anniversary, is Roo Valley.

The zoo say they plan to transform Wildlife Canyon to include a two-level activity course, 25 feet high in the treetops, that will accommodate visitors of all ages and abilities.

They also say there will be a 15,000 square feet grassy kangaroo walkabout with kangaroos and wallabies that will be located beneath the trees for guests to enjoy.

The zoo says they also plan to give penguins a new home with underwater viewing for guests and build a new gently sloping path to replace the current staircase in the area.

Roo Valley will also feature a beer garden for of-age adults to enjoy. Zoo officials say the area will be multi-tiered seating and be located behind the Watering Hole food and beer station.

Welcome to Roo Valley! Wildlife Canyon will be transformed to include a new beer garden, a two-level activity course, a 15k sq ft kangaroo walkabout, a new little penguins home with underwater viewing & more! Expected to open in 2020. More info: https://t.co/kGxyheAmj1 pic.twitter.com/QqeQIrBVO2 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) June 7, 2018

Zoo Director Thane Maynard said plans include expanding the Indian elephant exhibit by five times by moving parking off zoo grounds and developing a brand new "Walk About Australia" exhibit that people will be able to visit in two years.

