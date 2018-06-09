Woman says Samsung cellphone caught fire, destroyed her car

The woman said her phone was in a cup holder when it caught fire. She has yet to file a lawsuit. (Source: WXYZ/CNN)

DETROIT (WXYZ/CNN) - A Detroit woman blames her cell phone for a fire that destroyed her car and almost took her life.

The woman didn't want her identity to be revealed.

She said on the morning of May 21, she had two cell phones sitting in a cupholder when one of them caught fire.

She described what she called a ticking time bomb.

"I was driving down Evergreen (and) out of the corner of my eye I saw a spark," the woman said. "Samsung Galaxy S4 and Galaxy S8. I thought I was going to die when I saw the sparks and the fire."

The woman said she quickly pulled over and got out as flames engulfed her Nissan Maxima.

"It happened quick," she said. "It just went up in flames. People were telling me to get away from the car. What if I was on the highway stuck in traffic and couldn't get out?"

Fire department records confirmed that the fire was started by a cellphone.

Attorney Gerald Thurswell said his client still suffers emotional scars and has had trouble sleeping after the scare.

Similar complaints have been filed about Samsung phones. Some phones were even banned from airplanes.

But Thurswell said neither of her two are on a recall list.

"We've contacted Samsung. They've been very responsible and sent a crew to examine the car and portions of the phone," Thurswell said. "Once its determined which of the phones and that one is recalled, w'ell probably save lives."

A Samsung spokesperson said they stand behind the safety of their phones.

The woman and her attorney have not yet filed a lawsuit.

Copyright 2018 WXYZ via CNN. All rights reserved.