Pre-cut melons linked to Illinois Salmonella outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A multi-state Salmonella outbreak in the Midwest has left at least six people ill in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says pre-cut melons, including fruit salads, are the source of the outbreak. Director Nirav Shah is urging people not to eat pre-cut melons purchased from any Walmart store in Illinois.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 60 cases from five states, including Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio. The Illinois cases come from all regions of the state and the victims range in age from 23 to 87 years.

Those affected by Salmonella often develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated food. The illness often lasts 4 to 7 days.

Shah warns there may be more recalls as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to identify the source of the outbreak.

