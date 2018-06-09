Take a hike: Cincinnati to open Wasson Way Trail by the end of July

The Hyde Park portion of the Wasson Way Trail is scheduled to open July 28 (FOX19 NOW)

The city of Cincinnati wants you to take a hike.

The city says the Wasson Way Trail will open July 28 with a ribbon cutting by Mayor John Cranley.

The mayor will be on hand to open the Hyde Park area of what will eventually become a 7.6 mile trail that will run from Avondale to Mariemont, the group behind the project says.

The trail will also stretch to the Little Miami Trail.

The trail is part of the grassroots effort led by Jay Andress who says he was inspired by his daughter Julie's suggestion 9 years ago to convert the unused railroad tracks running by Wasson Road in Hyde Park.

The group says Andress held idea-gathering meetings, took trips to various trails in other cities, took walks and cleanups along the tracks, talked at community meetings, and held social-media campaigns.

Andress' plans coincided with Cranley's plans for a bicycle path and alternative transportation, the group said.

The trail will connect Evanston, Norwood, Hyde Park, Oakley, Mt. Lookout, Fairfax, and Mariemont.

Hyde Park Neighborhood council named Jay Andress 'Person of the Year' for his efforts on the project.

